Zane Lipps, 24

Funeral services for Zane Lipps of Axtell, Nebraska formerly of Hay Springs, Nebraska will be held on Friday, August 11, 2017 at 2:00 PM at United Methodist Church in Hay Springs, Nebraska with Pastor Paul Smith officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Hay Springs, Nebraska. A VISITATION will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2017 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the United Methodist Church.

Mr. Lipps passed away on August 8, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, Nebraska.

Zane was born on January 2, 1993 in Chadron, Nebraska. He was 24.

Survivors include his father, Walter (Wally) Lipps; brother, Christopher Speirs and Bradley Lipps and sisters, Mandy McName and Brianna Lipps.

A memorial has been established to Mosaic in Axtell, Nebraska. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

Chamberlain-Drabbels Mortuary of Hay Springs, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.