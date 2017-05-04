Youth Fishing Clinic Scheduled At Valentine Hatchery

VALENTINE, Neb. (AP) — Children have been invited to join a fishing clinic at the Valentine State Fish Hatchery on Saturday.

Registration is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., and the clinic begins at 10. Free rod-and-reel combos provided by the Nebraska Walleye Association and donations from other sponsors will be handed out to the first 75 registrants.

In the morning participants will learn about knots, casting, lures and baits, fish identification, and water and boating safety. Following lunch participants will fish in one of the hatchery ponds stocked with rainbow trout.

The hatchery sits on the northeast side of Valentine in northern Nebraska’s Cherry County.