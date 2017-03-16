Your Key Game Guide for Day One of March Madness!

NCAA Tournament – Key Games on Opening Round Thursday

No. 1 seed Gonzaga (32-1) vs. No. 16 seed South Dakota State (18-16)

First round, West region; Salt Lake City; Noon

BOTTOM LINE: The big question about Gonzaga all year: How will the Bulldogs fare against the big boys when the time finally arrives? That time is not Thursday, though South Dakota State is a bit scary. The Jackrabbits have won nine of 11, including three straight in the Summit League Tournament, where they were seeded fourth.

SCORER: At 25.3 points per game, South Dakota State’s Mike Daum is the NCAA’s second-highest scorer this season.

HE SAID IT: Gonzaga G Jordan Mathews: “It’s not one of those things where we look at it and say, ‘Oh, we’re the big dog now.’ The chip is still the same.”

STAT WATCH: Turns out, Gonzaga C Przemek Karnowski doesn’t need another win to become the all-time NCAA Division I wins leader. His 132nd career victory last week was enough. According to The Spokesman-Review , the NCAA re-examined the stats and found that Duke’s Shane Battier missed two games during the 1998-99 season. His record, previously pegged at 133 games, should only be 131.

No. 8 seed Wisconsin (25-9) vs. No. 8 Virginia Tech (22-10)

First round, East region, Buffalo, New York; 7:40 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: This group of Badgers is tournament tough with 11 NCAA wins and three Sweet 16 appearances over the past three seasons — more than any other school. Wisconsin has made the national quarterfinals five times in the past six years. Virginia Tech is in the NCAA field for the first time since 2007.

ALL ALONE: Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ was the only player in the nation to lead his team in scoring (14.6), rebounding (8.6), assists (3.0), blocks (1.6) and steals (2.3) during conference play.

B1G BEATERS: The Hokies already have two wins over Big Ten opponents this season, defeating Nebraska and Michigan in back-to-back games in November. This is only Virginia Tech’s second game against Wisconsin. The Badgers defeated the Hokies 74-72 in 2008.

KEONIG’S KLUTCH: When the clock is ticking down, Badgers guard Bronson Koenig isn’t afraid to put it up. He’s made 34 of 66 3-pointers in the final five minutes over the past two seasons.

BUZZING ALONG: Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams has turned around the school’s program in just three seasons. Williams came to Blacksburg, Virginia, after six seasons at Marquette, where he led the Golden Eagles to five NCAA appearances and a regional final in 2012-13. Williams went 3-3 against Wisconsin while at Marquette.

No. 5 seed Notre Dame (25-9) vs. No. 12 seed Princeton (23-6)

First round, West region; Buffalo, New York.; First game of the Day!

BOTTOM LINE: The Fighting Irish are the nation’s only team to reach the Elite Eight in each of the past two years, and their six tournament wins over that span are a school record. Notre Dame rebounded from a four-game skid to win eight out of 10, and coming off a loss to Duke in the ACC Tournament final on Saturday.

DOUBLE-THREAT BONZIE: Notre Dame junior Bonzie Colson was the ACC’s only player to average a double-double this season. He is scoring 17.5 points a game and ranks 15th in the nation in averaging 10.2 rebounds.

TIGER BY THE TAIL: Princeton has won 19 straight, which is the second-longest streak in the nation. And the Tigers are succeeding despite losing two key senior forwards — Hans Brase (knee) and Henry Caruso (toe) — to season-ending injuries.

CRAMMING: As if studying up on the Fighting Irish isn’t enough, Princeton players have also spent the week prepping for midterms. They include senior forward Spencer Weisz, who had a Business Leadership midterm following practice on Wednesday.

No. 5 seed Minnesota (24-9) vs. No. 12 seed Middle Tennessee (30-4)

First round, South region; Milwaukee; 2 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee has its sights set on taking down another Big Ten team after upsetting Michigan State in the first round last year as a No. 15 seed. Minnesota is in the NCAAs for the first time since 2013, completing a remarkable one-year turnaround after going 8-23 last year.

BLOCK PARTY: Minnesota big man Reggie Lynch is the Big Ten’s defensive player of the year after blocking a school-record 111 shots. The 6-foot-10 Lynch is second in the NCAAs with 3.5 blocks per game.

RAIDERS RESTOCK: Giddy Potts (15.8 points) and Reggie Upshaw (14.5 points) are returning starters from the Conference USA squad that upset the Spartans, but 6-foot-8 forward JaCorey Williams led the team in scoring (16.8 points) and rebounding (7.3 rebounds) this year The transfer from Arkansas, who sat out last season as a redshirt, brings the experience of having played in the more competitive Southeastern Conference.

STAT LINES: While Middle Tennessee set a single-season school record for wins, Minnesota’s 16-game swing was 2015-16 was the biggest single-season turnaround in the country.

No. 8 seed Northwestern (23-11) vs. No. 9 seed Vanderbilt (19-15)

First round, West region; Salt Lake City; 2:30

BOTTOM LINE: After more than 100 years of basketball, Northwestern finally made it. Led by Vic Law and a group of believers in coach Chris Collins’ vision, the Wildcats are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance.

BENCH SCORING: Vanderbilt’s coaches, led by Bryce Drew of Valpo fame, have combined for 5,468 career points in college. Players? Matthew Fisher-Davis and Luke Kornet lead with 13 per game. Kornet, at 7-foot-1, has made 148 baskets from 3-point range.

HE SAID IT: “We’re not just doing this for ourselves and for our team. We’re doing it for everyone that also has something to do with it.” —Fifth-year senior Sanjay Lumpkin on Northwestern’s run to the tournament.

STAT WATCH: Five times this season, five Vanderbilt players have reached double figures in the same game. … Northwestern ranks 22nd in the country in shooting percentage allowed (40.3) and 25th in blocked shots (five per game).