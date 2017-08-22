Young Inside Linebackers Eager to Take Next Step for CSC Defense

With only three lettermen returning at inside linebacker at Chadron State College this fall, it’s likely there would be concerns about the position, but that’s not really the situation.

Defensive Coordinator Jeff Larson says he has lots of confidence in the returning trio. He points that all proved they could do the job last year when they were getting their initial dose of college experience.

The three “veterans,” to use the term really loosely, are sophomores Keenan Johnson of Chadron and Tyler Lewis of Arvada, Colo., and junior Merritt Crabtree of Newcastle, Wyo. Larson adds that junior transfer Matt Mazas will give the position a boost.

After redshirting the previous year, Johnson started every game last fall and emerged as the Eagles’ leading tackler with 36 solo tackles and 38 that were assisted. It was the first time since 1987 that a freshman was Chadron State’s leading tackler. That player, Corey Anderson of Dunning, went on to become an All-American. Many expect Johnson also will earn some all-star honors before he graduates.

Besides setting the pace in tackles, Johnson was the team’s top ball hawk last fall, intercepting three passes to lead the Eagles and recovering a fumble. He claimed each of the turnovers after he’d sustained a broken wrist and had a full cast on his left hand.

Chadron State football fans were not surprised Johnson broke into college football in a big way. Many had seen his aggressive play as a three-year starting linebacker at Chadron High School and were elated when he chose to continue his career with the Eagles.

“I had a big learning curve last year, but everything seems easier this year,” Johnson said. “We have more confidence and we’re communicating a lot better. I think we’ll also have more depth this year.”

Crabtree, who had seen limited action as a redshirt freshman in 2015, also burst onto the scene last fall, when he earned the starting nod early in the schedule and tied for third on the CSC tackle chart with 60 stops.

“These guys have a linebacker’s mentality. They will battle through anything,” Larson says of Johnson and Crabtree. “They are both smart and tough. I’m glad they’re on our side.”

Lewis also saw considerable action as a redshirt freshman last fall, taking part in 18 tackles and experiencing a linebacker’s dream. That happened when he recovered an opponent’s punt that had been blocked by teammate Collin Eisenman and returned it for a touchdown.

Larson has reason to believe Lewis, whom he calls “quick and explosive,” will be improved this fall. The coach notes that a dietary situation that kept Lewis from gaining weight has been corrected, and he now weighs about 195 pounds, up at least 20 from a year ago when he may have been the smallest linebacker in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Majas gives the Eagles another linebacker who has proven he can play the game. He transferred from Antelope Valley College at Lancaster, Calif., and has been impressive in fall camp.

“He’s similar to Tyler,” Larson says. “He can really run and he’s physical. Without a doubt, he’s going to help us.”

The Chadron State coaches signed Majas after watching his highlight film that shows him making tackles all over the field, often just an instant after the ball had been snapped by knifing through the line and at other times by running down ball carriers from behind.

A pair of redshirt freshmen, Lane Helgoth of Burwell and Zeke Zuhlke of Bennett, Colo., are other primary candidates for playing time at linebacker this fall. Larson says both are at least 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, improved a great deal during the spring and are “coming along.”

The coach also says that while they are expected to redshirt this fall, several freshmen are excellent linebacker prospects.

“Across the board, they are bright and can really run,” Larson says. “They often lead our sprints during conditioning.”

Among them are Noah Kerchal of Dundy County-Stratton, Cade Pokorny of Sandhills-Thedford and Bryant (Buster) Wilson of Alliance.

Larson adds that at least two more prospects, Dylan Radzymski of Gering and Kyle Steger of Pine Bluffs, Wyo., need to gain weight before they take the field, but have the athleticism to become solid players.

Larson also said freshman Chase Thurness of St. Thomas More in Rapid City is an excellent long snapper.

(Courtesy: Con Marshall)