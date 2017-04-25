Young Backs Pumped to Produce in Deep Chadron State Backfield This Fall

The defense may have come out on top 35-17 at Saturday’s Chadron State spring football game, but there were plenty of eye-catching offensive plays that excited the fans. In particular, carries from a couple of young running backs that got heads nodding and eyes widened in the crowd.

Redshirt sophomores Stevann Brown and Priest Jennings showcased their speed and slipperiness on runs that slashed through the defense. They’ll be in the rotation with upperclassmen Kevin Coy and Derek Jackson for carries this fall in what should be another deep and talented backfield.



Brown reaches for a pass in drills at a practice this spring.

After Saturday’s game Brown told me how he expects that group to bring a wide array of skills to stymie defenses this fall.

Brown was a versatile offensive option in more than just one position last fall as he worked himself onto the field lining up near the quarterback and also as a slot receiver, rushing for 128 yards and two scores and catching a couple of passes. He thinks the depth at his primary position should play a big part in the resurgence of Chadron State in the RMAC.

Saturday’s game brought out a good crowd and was the culmination of 15 practices for the Eagles to lay the groundwork for the season opener in September.

While Brown and Jennings made some nice plays, Brown was quick to credit the defense for the win and is excited for what the offense can do with the development of younger players on the offensive line while veterans recover from injury.

It’ll be really exciting to see what combinations of Brown, Jennings, Coy and Jackson can produce this fall and help ease the loss of senior Cody Paul, who has been helping out around practice this spring and giving the guys encouragement. Both Coy and Jackson did not participate in the spring game.

We will have more from the Eagles this week as we wrap up spring football coverage on the Panhandle Post.