You Drink and Drive, You Lose, Enforcement Stats

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested 74 impaired drivers during the two-week long “You Drink and Drive, You Lose” (YD&DYL) national enforcement campaign December 15, 2016 – January 1, 2017.

In addition to the 74 impaired drivers arrested, 15 juveniles were cited for Minor in Possession (MIP) of Alcohol, and 48 Open Container citations were issued. Troopers also issued 5,441 Speeding citations/warnings, 119 Driving Under Suspension (DUS), and 59 No Proof of Insurance citations. Troopers also wrote 322 Seat Belt and 50 Child Restraint citations/warnings. Motorist assistance was provided to 1141 travelers.

Troopers and Communication Specialists put in overtime hours during the special enforcement, thanks in part to a $27,375 grant from the Nebraska Department of Roads – Highway Safety Office.

The following statistics are a reflection of statewide activity by the Nebraska State Patrol during the “You Drink and Drive, You Lose” enforcement.

66- Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) arrests

8- Driving Under the Influence of Drugs (DUID) arrests

5,441- Speeding citations/warnings

15- Minor in Possession of Alcohol citations

48- Open Container citations

119- Driving Under Suspension citations

59- No Proof of Insurance citations

322- Seat Belt citations/warnings

50- Child Restraint citations/warnings

1141- Motorist Assists