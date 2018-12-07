York council sets date and language for mayoral recall vote

YORK, Neb. (AP) — A special recall election has been scheduled Feb. 12 on York Mayor Orval Stahr.

The York City Council voted Thursday to set the date and the ballot language. The voters will vote yes or no on this question: “Shall Orval Stahr be removed from the office of mayor of the city of York, Nebraska?”

Last month county officials reported verifying more than 1,200 petition signatures for the election. Nearly 1,150 were needed.

The recall petition says Stahr broke the trust of the city department heads and is “neglectful of York’s best interests.” In response he says the accusations are false.