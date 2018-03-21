YMCA Maintenance Man Gets 3-6 Years In Child Porn Case

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A former maintenance worker at the Kearney YMCA accused of child pornography possession has been imprisoned.

Buffalo County District Court records say 39-year-old Jeremiah Warren was sentenced Tuesday to three to six years and credited for 161 days already served in custody. He’d pleaded no contest after prosecutors reduced one pornography charge and dropped another.

A YMCA official said shortly after Warren was arrested in October that Warren had performed maintenance at the YMCA for the past six months but did not work in the child care center or with any youths.