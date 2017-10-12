YMCA Changes Name To Alliance Recreation Center (Interview)



Mara Anderson is the director at the Alliance Recreation Center, formerly the Alliance YMCA. Yes, the YMCA has changed names. The new motto for the Alliance Rec Center is ” Putting the unity in community”. Anderson says one of her goals is making the Alliance Recreation Center a 24/7 facility. Anderson says, “Make our facility 24 hour access…At least the weight room portion for our community members….I have some iron’s in the fire on building an indoor sports complex .” You can hear the full interview below.