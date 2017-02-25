Yellow Jackets Open Second Half on Huge Run, Pull Away from CSC

Black Hills State University outshot and out-rebounded the homestanding Chadron State College men to win 63-43 in front of a season-high attendance of 663 in the Chicoine Center Friday evening.

The Eagles’ 25.5 percent success from the field could not stand up to the Yellow Jackets’ 42.3 percent, or their overall quantity of shot attempts.

Chadron State stayed close to the visitors for the majority of the time on the floor, mostly because BHSU didn’t shoot all that well and had a tendency to foul.

However, the game broke open in the second half when the Yellow Jackets went on a 19-2 run to build a 21-point lead at 3:03 remaining.

CSC junior guard Darius Polley was able to put up a game-high 18 points, accounting for 42 percent of the Eagle offense. It showed in every facet of the scorebook.

For Black Hills State, the credit for the win was distributed widely, but Fraser Malcom led the team with 15 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double.

The Eagles’ Senior Night will be celebrated Saturday at 7:30 p.m., following the women’s game.