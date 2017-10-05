Wyoming Patrol Finds Nearly 200 Pounds Of Weed

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A traffic stop by a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper has resulted in the seizure of nearly 200 pounds (91 kilograms) of marijuana from a horse trailer.

The patrol says the traffic stop occurred about 3 p.m. Sept. 30 on Interstate 80, about 10 miles west of Cheyenne.

It says the trooper stopped a 2011 Dodge pickup that was pulling a horse trailer for a registration violation.

A patrol dog alerted the officer to something in the horse trailer. A search of the trailer discovered the marijuana in several different containers.

The 66-year-old driver of the pickup is being detained on preliminary charges that include intent to deliver a controlled substance.

The patrol estimated the street value of the seized marijuana at $394,000.