Wyoming Man’s Nebraska Conviction, Sentences In Western NE Crash Upheld

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld the convictions and 75-year prison sentence of a Wyoming man whom prosecutors say was drunk when he caused a fatal 2013 crash in western Nebraska.

Fifty-year-old Edward Hood, of Sheridan, Wyoming, argued among other things that his refusal to submit to a chemical test after the crash should not have been allowed into evidence at his trial.

Investigators say Hood smelled strongly of alcohol, and that a bottle of brandy was found in his vehicle after the crash on U.S. Highway 26 west of Oshkosh that killed another driver, 62-year-old Terry Hofer of Ogallala.

Hood was sentenced to 49 to 50 years for motor vehicle homicide, 19 to 20 years for second-degree assault, and 5 years for driving under the influence with two prior DUI convictions.

On Friday, the high court ruled that under Nebraska law, a driver’s refusal to submit a blood chemical test is admissible in a DUI prosecution.