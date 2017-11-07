Wyoming Lawmakers Consider Raising Cigarette Tax By $1 

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming legislators are considering raising the tax on cigarettes by an additional $1 per pack and about $10 per carton.

The Legislature’s revenue committee on Monday decided to forward discussion on the tax bill to their December meeting, where the committee will decide if they should recommend it to the full Legislature.

Democratic Rep. Cathy Connolly says the bill would raise the cigarette tax to about the national average, and it would generate an additional $26 million for the state each year. The state’s current cigarette tax of 60 cents is lower than every neighboring state except Idaho.

In order for the bill to continue, the state must negotiate a tax-sharing arrangement with the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes on the Wind River Reservation.