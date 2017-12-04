Wyoming Homicide Suspect Arrested In Kimball

KIMBALL, Neb. (AP) — A Wyoming homicide suspect has been arrested without incident in western Nebraska.

Authorities say 21-year-old Armando Ramirez-Serna, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was taken into custody around 5 p.m. Saturday at a motel in Kimball, near Interstate 80. A woman with him also was arrested on drug allegations.

Ramirez-Serna is charged in a Laramie County warrant with first-degree murder. He’s accused of shooting to death 19-year-old Justin Robinson in November. Robinson’s body was found at a Cheyenne reservoir on Nov. 26.

It’s unclear whether Ramirez-Serna has an attorney.