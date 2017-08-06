Wyoming Highway Patrol Seizes 72 Pounds Of Aarijuana

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Highway Patrol seized about 72 pounds (32 kilograms) of marijuana after stopping a Georgia man who was speeding in an Interstate 80 construction zone near Cheyenne.

The man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He was jailed in Cheyenne.

The trooper stopped the man for traveling 54 mph in a 45 mph zone (87 kph in a 72 kph zone). A drug-detection dog indicated there were drugs in the vehicle.

The patrol said the marijuana was purchased in California and was bound for Georgia.