Wyoming Cowgirls Overwhelm CSC in Women’s Basketball Exhibition

By: Con Marshall

The University of Wyoming Cowgirls overwhelmed Chadron State 77-25 in an exhibition basketball game in Laramie on Friday night.

The Cowgirls shot 51 percent (31-60) from the field and all 11 who suited up scored, led by Marta Gomez and Marleah Campbell with 12 apiece. Gomez, who was six of eight from the field, also grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.

Chadron State was definitely cold, making just nine of 57 shots from the field for 15.8 percent. They were two of 20 from 3-point range and only five of 12 at the free throw line. Transfer Jessica Lovitt led the Eagles in scoring with seven points. Senior Kalli Feddersen scored five points and grabbed a team-best seven rebounds.

To the Eagles’ credit, they had just 15 turnovers.

The Cowgirls were expected to be tough. They have returned 10 players from last year’s 22-10 team.

The Eagles will officially open their season weekend by hosting Texas A&M International from Laredo on Friday night and Texas A&M-Kingsville on Saturdaynight. Both games will tip off at 5:30.