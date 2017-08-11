Wyoming Airport Will Be Busy For Eclipse On Aug. 21

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Some 200 aircraft are expected to fly into a central Wyoming airport that lies in the path of the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

Casper-Natrona County International Airport manager Glenn Januska says the event will bring air traffic that he has never seen before at the airport.

Januska says that as of Thursday there were 191 aircraft, carrying about 800 people, expected to be at the airport on Aug. 21. About 160 are arriving in the hours leading up to the eclipse.

About half of them are jets, and the other half are single- or twin-engine aircraft. The largest jet is a Boeing 737.

Planes will arrive at a rate of one about every 2 minutes until a half-hour before the total eclipse begins.