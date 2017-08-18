Wyoma Hobbs, 95

Wyoma Hobbs, age 95, of Alliance, Nebraska, passed away on August 11th, in her home.

Wyoma was born, August 15th, 1921 to Carl and Olive (Weaver) Wollesen in Cody, Wyoming. Wyoma grew up on a farm outside of Chadron, Nebraska. Wyoma was the youngest of five siblings, she had two brothers and three sisters. During her childhood, Wyoma enjoyed riding horses and helping take care of her family’s farm.

Wyoma met her husband Kenneth, his parents ran the local movie theater and he would bring her and her friends popcorn as they sat outside the theater. Kenneth married Wyoma on February 14th 1939 and they started their life together and moved to Alliance. They became the parents to three children, Donald, Charlene, and Cheryl. Wyoma and her family enjoyed camping together at Jackson Hole every year for many years. She shared this tradition with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Wyoma was also a wonderful cook. Wyoma baked bread every week from most of her life. She also tended a beautiful garden and canned fruits and vegetables at the end of every summer. Wyoma enjoyed teaching these things to her children and grandchildren.

Wyoma enjoyed taking care of other people and dedicated her life to it. Wyoma was a wonderful mother to her three children. She also spent her time babysitting for many young children. She opened her home and boarded young women who attended nursing school. When Wyoma wasn’t taking care of other people she was a long term member of RSVP and spent time volunteering at the art center and many other places in Alliance.

Wyoma enjoyed spending time with all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She told many stories of her youth during the great depression. Wyoma was also a wonderful friend and enjoyed spending time with her friends playing pinochle at card club and often fixed her friend’s hair in her kitchen.

Wyoma is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Baas and Charlene Fitzgerald; son-in-law Bill Baas; her grandchildren, Kenneth (Leslie) Fitzgerald, Dave Fitzgerald, Lori (Doc) Murray, Chris Baas, Joe (Jeanie) Baas, Debi Baas, Michelle (Matt) Herrmann, Ashley (Xavier) Kling, Brittney Fitzgerald; her great-grandchildren, Rebecca Fitzgerald, James Fitzgerald, Cierra Herrmann, Colton Berndt, Levi Berndt, Savannah Baas, Parker Baas, Nevaeh Herrmann and her great-great grandchildren, Raine Sesta and Tripp Kling, and many nieces and nephews.

Wyoma was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, her son Don, her son-in-law Vern Fitzgerald, her great grandson Davon Fitzgerald and her parents and all of her siblings.

Memorial services will be Thursday, August 24, at 2:00 p.m., at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church with Reverend Martin T. Schnare officiating. Inurnment will be in the Alliance Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent in care of the family to Bates-Gould Funeral Home, P.O. Box 574, Alliance, NE 69301.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.