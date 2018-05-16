WWII And Korean Veteran’s Honor Flight Passing Through Alliance

The Patriot Guard Riders have been invited to escort a group of WWII and Korean War Veterans from Chadron via Alliance to Scottsbluff, south through Kimball to Fort Morgan, and then on to Days Inn located at 7030 Tower Road in Denver.

The four vans are leaving Chadron at 10am on Thursday May 17th and are scheduled to arrive in Alliance at 10:20am and Scottsbluff at 12pm. They are asking citizens in Alliance to meet at WESTCO’s Terry’s Corner on 3rd Street and Highway 385 at 10:20am. You are asked to bring flags to wave, but if not they will be provided.