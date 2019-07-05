Wound Care Coordinator Sue Martin 3rd Quarter Provider of Choice at BBGH

By: Brian C. Kuhn, Graphic and Communications Specialist

Sue Martin, MS, RN, CS, FNP, ARNP-BC, CWOCN-AP, was chosen as the 2019 3rd Quarter Provider of Choice. She was presented the award July 2 by Box Butte General Hospital CEO Lori Mazanec. This is the second time Martin has been so recognized.

She is one of only 47 Advanced Practice Wound, Ostomy and Continence Nurse Practitioners in the nation. The person who nominated her said, “I have had a very complicated and difficult wound that developed following a total knee replacement. I have had no infection at the site and healing is now progressing well. I attribute this successful outcome to Sue’s frequent communication and coordination of care with Jerre Mount and Dr. Bomberg.

She is a gifted nurse practitioner. Her professionalism, compassion and flexibility with patients is noteworthy. All patients are treated equally with respect and a genuine concern for their well-being.

Sue’s intellectual rigor shines when she reviews the most up-to-date medical studies on the efficacy of various treatment options. She consistently shares this information with other providers to coordinate care that best serves patients’ needs. Sue is very dedicated to BBGH and vocally supports our mission to serve all patients who make their way to our facility. We are extremely fortunate to have a Wound Care Coordinator/provider with Sue’s expertise and abilities on staff at BBGH. For these reasons, I would like Sue to be recognized as a BBGH Provider of the Quarter.”

Martin and her husband Robert live in rural Mitchell. The couple has two grown sons.

Box Butte General Hospital is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Pictured L -R: Sue Martin, BBGH CEO Lori Mazanec