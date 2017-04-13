Worst Team Last Year Has Best Record This Year

MLB – ROCKIES

Zach Lee and four relievers combined on a three-hitter, Ryan Schimpf homered as part of a four-run first inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 6-0 on Wednesday. Lee (1-0) earned his first major league win in his second career start. The righty was filling in for Luis Perdomo, who went on the disabled list before the game with shoulder inflammation. Lee went 5 1-3 solid innings, allowing two hits, before turning things over to the bullpen to complete the first shutout of the Rockies at Coors Field since July 2015.

It was a rough first inning for Denver native Kyle Freeland (1-1), who allowed an RBI double to Wil Myers, a run-scoring single to Yangervis Solarte and a two-run homer to Schimpf.

Around the Major Leagues Wednesday:

— The Cincinnati Reds own the best record in the majors so far this season after tying for the worst record in the National League last year. The Reds won their fourth in a row and improved to 7-2 by hammering the Pirates, 9-2 in Pittsburgh. Reds rookie Amir Garrett carried a shutout into the seventh and allowed five hits while striking out five in 6 2/3 innings. Garrett opened the season with 12 consecutive scoreless innings before David Freese belted a two-run homer. Jose Peraza had three of the Reds’ 15 hits, including a two-run double that capped the Reds’ four-run fourth. Eugenio Suarez added three hits and three RBIs to the rout. Cincinnati outscored the Bucs 21-5 in sweeping the three-game series.

— The Cubs received their World Series rings before Brandon McCarthy held them to four hits over six innings of the Dodgers’ 2-0 win at Wrigley Field. Andrew Toles hit his first leadoff homer and Chase Utley scored from first in the ninth on a throwing error by catcher Willson Contreras.

— Derek Holland threw no-hit ball for five innings and Matt Davidson slapped a two-run single in the White Sox’s 2-1 win at Cleveland. Holland worked six innings and allowed just Francisco Lindor’s double leading in the sixth while improving to 4-0 with a 1.02 ERA in five starts at Progressive Field.

— Matt Cain picked up his first win since last August and Jarrett Parker tripled home two runs as San Francisco cooled off Arizona, 6-2. Cain allowed one run over five-plus innings as the Giants dropped the Diamondbacks to 7-3.

— Trey Mancini socked a pair of homers while Baltimore was belting five in the first three innings of a 12-5 assault on the Red Sox. Jonathan Schoop, Adam Jones and Chris Davis also went deep for the Orioles.

— Andrew Romine’s first career grand slam highlighted the Tigers’ five-run fourth in a 5-3 win against Minnesota. Detroit’s bullpen came through with three hitless innings of relief after Michael Fulmer gave up three runs and four hits with seven strikeouts in six innings.

— Like the Tigers, the Yankees stormed back from an early 3-0 deficit to whip Tampa Bay, 8-4. Aaron Judge homered for the third straight game and had three RBIs as the Bombers won their third in a row since a 1-4 start.

— St. Louis won for just the third time in nine games as Stephen Piscotty smacked a three-run homer and tied a career high with five RBIs in a 6-1 rout of the Nationals in Washington. Mike Leake limited the Nationals to four hits and no walks while striking out seven over seven shutout innings.

— The Mets completed a three-game sweep in Philadelphia as Zack Wheeler carried a shutout into the sixth inning of a 5-4 win over the Phillies. Michael Conforto homered and Asdrubal Cabrera and Yoenis Cespedes drove in two runs apiece to help Wheeler get his first victory since missing two seasons due to Tommy John surgery.

— Ender Inciarte homered twice and Tyler Flowers singled home the go-ahead run in the ninth inning as Atlanta beat Miami, 5-4 to halt a five-game skid. Giancarlo Stanton hit his first two homers of the season to account for the Marlins’ runs.

— Joey Gallo hit a go-ahead, two-run triple and the Rangers banged out three home runs to thump the Angels, 8-3. Mike Napoli, Elvis Andrus and Carlos Gomez supplied the longballs to back A.J. Griffin’s four-hit pitching over six innings.

— Milwaukee blanked Toronto 2-0 as Chase Anderson combined with two relievers on a four-hitter, Jonathan Villar homered and Keon Broxton added an RBI double to help the Brewers drop the Blue Jays to 1-7, the worst eight-game start in club history.

— The Athletics got six shutout innings from Andrew Triggs in an 8-3 romp over the Royals in Kansas City. Jed Lowrie had three RBIs in Oakland’s eighth straight win over the Royals.