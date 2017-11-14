World Champion Powerlifter Speaking at Chadron State Thursday

(Courtesy: Con Marshall)

A world champion powerlifter, Cailer Woolam of Lubbock, Texas, will be speaking at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Armstrong Building at Chadron State College.

Woolam. 23, is the grandson of John and Agnes Cortney of Chadron. In early August, he broke the world record deadlift record in the 220-pound weight class by lifting 927 pounds during the Boss of Bosses IV Meet at Mountain View, Calif.

The meet was sponsored by the World Raw Powerlifting Federation and sanctioned by the U.S. Powerlifting Association. A story about his achievement said Woolam’s Instagram handle of “Doctor Deadlift” has been earned, not given

To complete a deadlift, the contestant must bring the weights up to his or her waist. He also set the all-time deadlift record in the 194-pound category in February of this year, meaning he now holds two world records. The first mark is 881 pounds.

The 220-pound class record that Woolam broke was 903 pounds, set by Yury Belkin, a 26-year-old Russian, last April. The record that Belkin broke had stood for 26 years.

David Gifford, a Chadron State student from Harrisburg, said the CSC Group Fitness organization is helping arrange Woolam’s appearance. Gifford said it is doubtful that Woolam will demonstrate his lifting abilities, and will primarily discuss his diet and training regime.

The public is welcome to attend. There will be no charge.