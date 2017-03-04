Work Will Force Overnight Closure Of I-480 In Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A resurfacing project will force the nighttime closure of Interstate 480 in Omaha for more than three months and reroute traffic into Council Bluffs.

Work will begin Monday night on parts of the freeway through Omaha.

The Nebraska Department of Roads says will be done each night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., and then the lanes will reopen from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

When the freeway is closed, traffic will be through Council Bluffs, along Interstate 29.

Officials plan to complete the work before the College World Series begins in mid-June.