Work to Begin on US-385 North of Bridgeport

Weather permitting, work is scheduled to begin April 23 on US‑385, north of Bridgeport from Reference Post 75.11 to Reference Post 84.52, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Werner Construction Inc., of Hastings, Nebraska has the $3.7 million project. Work will include bridge deck and curb repair with guardrail replacement on bridges at Reference Post at 75.39 and Reference Post 76.52, followed by milling and asphalt work. There will be a 12-foot width restriction and reduced speeds. Traffic will be maintained with a pilot car and flaggers with a temporary traffic signal at the bridges. The work is scheduled to be completed by fall 2018.

The Department’s manager for this project is Tim Stevens of Bridgeport. Motorists are urged to use caution while driving through highway work zones and to remember that fines are doubled when workers are present.