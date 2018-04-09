Work to Begin on N-71, Box Butte County Line West

Weather permitting, work is scheduled to begin April 16 on N-71 from Reference Post 90.09 to Reference Post 103.05, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Werner Construction Co., of Hastings, Nebraska has the $3 million contract for this project. Work will include grading, seeding, milling, paving and guardrail. Traffic will be reduced to one lane, with reduced speed, and maintained with flaggers. The project is anticipated to be completed August 2018.

The Department’s project manager is Brian Carnahan of Chadron. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously through construction zones.