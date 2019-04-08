Work to begin on I-80 between Ogallala and Brule

Weather permitting, work will begin April 15, on I-80 from Brule to Ogallala, from Reference Post 115.49 to Reference Post 125.65, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.



Paul Reed Construction & Supply, Inc., of Gering, Nebraska, has the $3,628,388 contract.

Work includes grading, concrete pavement, culvert extensions, seeding, and electrical work.

Traffic will be maintained with lane closures and 12-foot width restrictions for the duration of the project. The anticipated completion date is September 2019.

Motorists are urged to drive cautiously near construction zones and to expect delays.