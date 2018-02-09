Work Hard, Play Hard: Life Behind The Mic At Eagle



My name is Olivia Hasenauer and I’m the General Manager of our Eagle radio stations in Alliance and Chadron. I’m sometimes asked, “How do you describe life as an Eagle Communications employee owner?” What can I say–it’s fun, it’s exciting, and sometimes our passion shines through, whether it be yelling, crying, hugging or laughing! It’s hard work, but not a single one of us would change it for the world. We’re a group of creative minds, a family constantly building each other up and ensuring we’re all successful–not only for ourselves and our customers, but for our company as well. I’d like to introduce you to our team…some of these names may be familiar, but it takes every single one of us to make great things happen!

General Manager Olivia Hasenauer started with Eagle in the North Platte market as a Marketing Specialist about 7 years ago. Olivia has worked her way up the ladder, becoming a sales manager and eventually being promoted to General Manager of the Eagle Media Centers in Alliance and Chadron. What started as a job, turned into a rewarding career where Olivia is able to grow her skills, and help lead the Alliance/Chadron team on the path to success in both programming and sales.

Let’s meet our on-air team: Mike Glesinger, perhaps best-known as the voice of the Alliance Bulldogs, has been an Eagle Employee Owner for over 30 years. He’s the man when it comes to sports, and also our overall operations. Mike could go anywhere in radio, but he’s stayed with us and we couldn’t be happier to have him on our Alliance and Chadron team. Jason Wentworth is our production director (and the man who comes up with crazy nicknames for every single co-worker he comes in contact with). Everyday, Jason comes to work before the crack of dawn to wake up our listeners on AM 1400 KCOW. Jason has been an employee owner since 1998, that’s going on 20 years, and from his enthusiasm, sarcasm, and liveliness on the air each and every weekday morning, it’s apparent Jason loves what he does– and we love having Jason as a part of our Eagle Radio family! News Director Kalin Krohe has dabbled in multiple roles with Eagle Radio in Alliance, starting his career with the company in high school at age 15. Kalin has evolved over the years and in his current role can be seen running around town, scanner on his hip, building relationships with the local law enforcement and others in our communities. Kalin works night and day maintaining and making our Panhandle Post website a credible news source for the panhandle of Nebraska and beyond!

Moving from the studios to the front lobby, Office Manager Tammy Griffee keeps order in the front office. Tammy previously held this role, leaving in 2011. She returned to our company this past May, and loves being back with a dynamic, energetic group! It’s like Tammy never left, and we’re so glad she was given the opportunity to once again be an Eagle Radio Employee Owner.

Our award-winning sales team starts with Helen Iossi, a 30-year veteran with Eagle. Helen loves what she does, and loves her clients. It shows in her sales, her numerous awards she has won from our company and her longevity with Eagle. Mikala Toedtli, a ball of fire–fierce for her clients, fun, kind, and continually working hard for her customers. Mikala is another stellar seller, who came to Eagle looking for a better job and a better opportunity. She’s found a career that fits her busy mom schedule, and we’re proud to have Mikala as a part of our team for the last three years! Then there’s Aaron Willey, the master of disaster in Chadron, Nebraska! Aaron has played a major role in building our Chadron radio stations and evolving our group. He has shown serious growth in sales and has built long-lasting relationships with his clients over the course of three years. Aaron has helped make our Chadron radio division the powerhouse it is today, breaking his own personal goals and overachieving multiple sales goals throughout his tenure with Eagle Communications. When you work for an employee owned company, you tend to wear multiple hats, and Dave Collins is one who is constantly putting on different caps to fit his many roles with Eagle. He is a Nebraska Broadcasters Association gold award-winning sportscaster; the play-by-play voice of the Chadron State Eagles; and a Marketing Specialist serving multiple businesses in the panhandle. Dave is a professional who loves to have a lot of fun! He too is growing his career with Eagle as an employee owner. He is a great business partner for his clients, with a real passion to help all businesses, and loves to see his customers succeed with their marketing strategies! Dave racks up a lot of miles throughout the year as the exclusive voice of the Chadron State Eagles, broadcasting football, basketball and softball games on the air and online throughout the year. Jennifer Wallage is the newest Employee owner, beginning her career this past June with our employee owned company. Every week she is hitting the road driving over the South Dakota line ready to help our clients in the hills. She is determined to grow a new account list and in a short amount of time has made great strides and given our clients a reason to advertise!

As Eagle Radio team members, we all realize the opportunity we have to work for a great company, to say we too have stake in the game. Every year when we receive our ESOP (employee stock ownerhip program) certificates, it reminds us what we all work so hard for–that certificate is setting up each of us for one heck of a retirement!

It’s a privilege to work for a company like Eagle Communications, and at this point you may be thinking, “I couldn’t work in radio….” We’re telling you, YES YOU CAN! We offer a training program to get you ready to succeed; everyone works together to drive our success; and we have a whole lot of fun along the way! If you want more than just a job…if you want a career, then we ask you… what are you waiting for, because we’re waiting for you! It’s time to grow, and we are looking for the right individuals to help us achieve greatness and kick off another record-breaking year for an amazing employee owned family in Alliance and Chadron.

We’re looking for a marketing specialist to go gangbusters and work hard to grow an existing account list. This position will be based in our Alliance, NE office. Not only do we offer an ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Program), our company is very generous in paid vacation, paid sick time, a 401K program, great insurance coverage, as well as a supplemental insurance program. All marketing specialists start at a minimum of $30,000.00 salary with commission and bonus potential. The sky is the limit on your desired salary! If you’re ready for a career change, radio (and the fast-growing world of digital media) may be the way to go…. We want hardworking, creative, personable individuals to join our employee owned family and stay for a long time–this could be your perfect fit… You will never know unless you submit your resume, cover letter along with an application to Eagle Communications 2703 Hall Street, Suite 15 Hays, Kansas 67601 or email your resume to eaglehr@eaglecom.net Eagle Communications is an equal opportunity employer.