Woodhead to be inducted into Nebraska High School Hall of Fame

By: Con Marshall

All-time great Danny Woodhead will be among those inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame this fall.

But he’s not the only former Chadron State College football standout who will be saluted during the Sept. 22 ceremonies in Lincoln

Tim Turman, a graduate of Alliance St. Agnes and one of the first in a long line of outstanding quarterbacks who have played for the Eagles the past 50 years, will get two special recognitions. He’s one of five coaches who will go into the Hall of Fame after concluding his high school football coaching career last fall with more than 300 victories.

In addition, Turman and his wife, former CSC cheerleader Dianne Watson of Bridgeport, and their children will receive the Fischer Family Award.

The Jerry and Tina McLain family of Chadron was presented the Fischer Family Award in 2016.

The Hall of Fame focuses primarily on high school achievements, and Woodhead definitely excelled in nearly all the sports at North Platte High School.

As a senior in 2004, Woodhead rushed for 2,037 yards and scored 31 touchdowns, was the Nebraska Gatorade Football Player of the Year, offensive captain of both the Omaha World-Herald’s and Lincoln Journal Star’s all-class, all-state football teams and was Huskerland Prep’s Player of the Year.

After he averaged the state-high 26 points for the North Platte basketball team that winter, he also was named the Omaha and Lincoln newspapers’ 2003-04 Male Athlete of the Year. He also alternated between playing soccer and running track during the spring.

Woodhead’s football career at Chadron State can’t be overlooked.

When he graduated in 2008, he owned 21 NCAA Division II records, including those for most consecutive games rushing 100 or more yards (16), games rushing 200 or more yards (19), most consecutive games scoring a touchdown (38) and most yards rushing in a season (2,756 in 2006).

Woodhead became college football’s all-time leading rusher with 7,962 yards and scored 109 touchdowns, tying him for the most in college football annals. He received two Harlon Hill Trophies, which are awarded to NCAA Division II’s outstanding player.

In addition, Woodhead was NCAA Division II’s National Scholar-Athlete his senior season in 2007 and graduated with a 3.72 GPA while majoring in both health and physical education and math. Two years later, he was voted the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s All-Time Outstanding Offensive Player when its All-Century Team was selected.

His college career was followed by 10 years in the NFL. He retired at the end of the 2017 season and he now lives with his wife and four children in Elkhorn.

Turman owned virtually every Chadron State passing record when he concluded his football career in 1970. His stats included completing 177 of 380 passes for 3,307 yards and 28 touchdowns. He initially coached football four years at Fairmont and three years at David City, then took over at Bishop Neumann High in Wahoo in 1980 and stepped down from the position in last fall with a 307-148-2 career record.

Two of his Neumann teams won state championships and five more were runners-up. Turman also coached the Cavaliers to three state track championships.

Just six other Nebraska prep coaches have guided their football teams to 300 victories.

Fortunately, Turman’s 300th win came on a Thursday night so his sons, Matt, the head coach at Omaha Skutt, and Seth, the offensive coordinator at Millard West, did not have to skip their games for the milestone victory.

Both boys played quarterback on their dad’s teams and in recent years so have grandsons Noah and Eli Vedral, sons of the Turmans’ oldest daughter, Sara.

The Turmans also have three more daughters–Stephanie, Krissy and Jessica.

Among the other inductees into the Hall of Fame this fall will be Scott Frost, the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ head football coach and once an all-around high school athlete at Wood River, and his father, Larry, who set a national record by scoring 121 touchdowns during his football career at Malcolm High School.