Women’s Basketball: Physical, pressuring defense too much for Eagles at Black Hills State

Black Hills State forced 28 turnovers and shot 32 times from the charity stripe while defeating the Chadron State women’s basketball team 72-56 Friday night.

“We didn’t do a good job of executing our offense throughout the game tonight,” Head Coach Janet Raymer said. “We didn’t do what we planned to come out and do.”

CSC led 11-9 with 30 seconds left in the first period but had back to back turnovers resulting in layups for Black Hills, giving them the lead for good.

The Eagles outshot the Yellow Jackets, 40 percent compared to 36 percent, but Black Hills scored 23 points off turnovers and made 24 of their free throw attempts.

The Yellow Jackets made 20 of their 55 field goal attempts and eight of their 25 three-pointers. The Eagles finished 20 of 50 from the field and only made 4 of their 12 shots from behind the arc and 12 of their 19 free-throws, for 63 percent.

Chadron State scored 12 points off 17 Black Hills turnovers and outrebounded the Yellow Jackets 41 to 32.

Julia Seamans had a game high 14 points for Black Hills State, 12 coming from three-point land. Katie Messler finished with nine rebounds, six being offensive.

Sophomore Jessica Harvey had 11 points to lead the Eagles. Junior McKenna McClintic recorded a season high eight rebounds.

The loss drops Chadron State to 4-16 overall and 3-11 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The victory improves the Yellow Jackets to 12-6 overall and 8-6 in the conference.

CSC faces South Dakota School of Mines & Technology tomorrow. The Hardrockers have an overall record of 6-12 and are 3-11 in the RMAC.