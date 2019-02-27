Woman’s sentencing set for exposing unborn child to meth

GERING, Neb. (AP) — A 34-year-old Scottsbluff woman is scheduled to be sentenced April 24 for exposing her unborn child to methamphetamine.



Scotts Bluff County Court records say Amanda Pourier pleaded no contest Monday to the misdemeanor.

The records say an officer was dispatched to Regional West Medical Center on Dec. 18 because a woman who’d just given birth was making suicidal comments. The child died shortly after being delivered after only 14 weeks of gestation.

The officer says Pourier reported that she’d used meth the day before giving birth. The officer also says Pourier seemed to be under the influence of meth during the hospital interview.