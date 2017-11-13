Woman Who Fell From SUV In Nebraska Dies From Injuries 

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A woman who was severely injured after falling from a sports utility vehicle in Lincoln has died.

Autumn Rodriguez Hernandez was declared brain dead Wednesday, a day after she fell from an SUV. Police say she died Sunday after donating her organs.

Rodriguez Hernandez’s niece, 21-year-old Kacie Alatoree, is accused of leaving the scene of a crash involving serious injury or death.

Lincoln police say Alatoree accelerated and swerved left and right after Rodriguez Hernandez climbed onto the 1999 Isuzu Rodeo while Alatoree was driving. The 36-year-old Rodriguez Hernandez hit her head on a curb, fracturing her skull.

Police say Rodriguez Hernandez had loaned the SUV, which belonged to her boyfriend, to her niece three months ago.