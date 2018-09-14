Woman Takes Plea Deal In Western NE Marijuana Case

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A California woman accused of having marijuana for sale has been fined in western Nebraska.

Lincoln County District Court records say a judge told 51-year-old Jewel Estrada on Monday to pay fines of $5,000 and $5,000 restitution to Nebraska. Station NTV reports that Estrada took a deal and pleaded guilty to possessing more than a pound of marijuana and to not having a tax stamp. The pot charge was lowered from possession for sale.

The Nebraska State Patrol says a trooper made a traffic stop of the woman’s car on Dec. 17 just after she left Interstate 80 in North Platte. The trooper discovered the driver, Estrada, was wanted on a 2010 traffic citation for speeding in eastern Nebraska. She lives in North San Juan, California.

The patrol says troopers found around 59 pounds (27 kilograms) of pot in her car.