Woman Shot In Nebraska Police Department Parking Lot

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been shot in a police station parking lot in northeast Nebraska.

The shooting occurred around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday in the east lot at the Law Enforcement Center in South Sioux City. Police say she’s been taken to a Sioux City, Iowa, hospital for treatment of what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

A man found in the area was taken into custody, but it’s unclear whether he’s been arrested. Police Chief Ed Mahon (MAYE’-hahn) didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

Police say no officers have been injured and say the shooting may have stemmed from a domestic situation. The two arrived in separate vehicles.

Dispatchers and some Nebraska State Patrol employees work in the police department’s building.