Woman Out On Work-Release Failed To Return To Nebraska Jail

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman released from the Hall County Jail so she could report to her job failed to return to the jail after her shift.

The sheriff’s office is looking for 26-year-old Natalia Ramos, of Grand Island. The office says Ramos failed to return from work release on Wednesday.

Ramos was sentenced to nine months in jail on Jan. 10 for a misdemeanor theft conviction and had been granted work release on Monday to work at a Grand Island restaurant.

Officials say she is not considered dangerous, but asks anyone who sees her to call 911.