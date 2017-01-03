Woman Killed while Walking on Panhandle Highway

MINATARE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are trying to find the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a woman walking on a Panhandle highway.

The woman’s body was found around 7:30 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 26, about 4 miles east of Minatare. Authorities think she was walking westbound and was hit around 3 a.m. The Nebraska State Patrol has identified her as 20-year-old Angelica Olvera, who lived in Gering.

Patrol Capt. Jamey Balthazor says investigators don’t think the driver intentionally struck the woman. It’s unclear why she was walking on the highway.