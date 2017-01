OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has died and a man has been wounded in an Omaha shooting.

Police say officers were sent to Creighton University Medical Center around 1:40 a.m. Thursday after a private vehicle arrived there with the two shooting victims. Police say the woman has since died but the man is expected to survive his wound. Their names haven’t been released.

Homicide investigators are poring over a northeast Omaha site for clues and any witnesses.