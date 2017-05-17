Woman Jailed For Accidentally Giving Methadone To Grandson

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman has been given a year in jail for accidentally feeding some methadone to her grandson in Lincoln.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports (http://bit.ly/2qvLym9 ) that 49-year-old Rose Rej was sentenced Tuesday. She’d pleaded guilty to misdemeanor child abuse. She was credited with 49 days already served.

Authorities say the Whitinsville, Massachusetts, woman accidentally grabbed a bottle containing methadone early on April 26 last year and filled it with milk to feed the 15-month-old boy, who was crying when he awoke. He was taken to a hospital later when he wouldn’t wake up.

Methadone is used to help wean people off heroin. Court documents say the baby tested positive for methadone at birth and that his mother had a past heroin addiction.