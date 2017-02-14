Woman In 2013 School Stabbing Could See Probation Revoked

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A woman who attacking a high school classmate in Lincoln more than three years ago has waived a preliminary hearing to determine whether she violated her probation in the case.

19-year-old Sarah Piccolo appeared in Lancaster County District Court on Tuesday. Prosecutors are seeking to have her five-year probation sentence revoked after she was charged with arson late last year in an Omaha case. Police in Omaha say Piccolo set a fire in a Metropolitan Community College bathroom on Nov. 5. That case is pending a mental health evaluation for Piccolo.

If she’s found guilty of violating probation, she could get up to 20 years in prison for the 2013 stabbing of a Pius X classmate in a bathroom of the school.