Woman Gets 90 Days In Jail For Pedestrian’s Death

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — A driver has been jailed for running into and killing an 86-year-old pedestrian in Holdrege while reading a text message.

Twenty-four-year-old Cattarina Stock was given 90 days Wednesday during a hearing in Phelps County Court in Holdrege. She also was sentenced to two years of probation. Stock had pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicular homicide. The charge had been reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor in exchange for her plea.

Authorities say Holdrege resident Aldon Thieszen was crossing a street June 28 when he was hit by Stock’s car. A Nebraska trooper says Stock failed to keep an eye out for pedestrians and was distracted by one of a series of texts she’d been exchanging.