Woman Gets 2 Years’ Probation For Stealing From Employer

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — A woman accused of stealing from her central Nebraska employer has been sentenced.

Court records say 40-year-old Maggie Royle was given two years of probation at her sentencing last week and ordered to pay more than $3,300 restitution to Orscheln Farm & Home in Broken Bow. She’d pleaded no contest to misdemeanor theft after prosecutors lowered the charge from a felony.

Police say the Oconto resident faked cash returns on merchandise from June 2015 through December 2016.