Woman Gets 10-15 Years For Having Sex With Boy, 15

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln woman has been sent to prison for having sex with a 15-year-old boy.

Court records say 47-year-old Sunny Gibbons was sentenced Tuesday to 10 to 15 years. She’d pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of sexual assault of a minor.

Police began investigating after the boy told a school official last year that Gibbons performed sex acts with him in 2016, when he was 15. Under Nebraska law, people 19 and over cannot have sexual contact with people under 16.