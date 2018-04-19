Woman Fatally Wounded In Walmart Parking Lot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was fatally wounded in a parking lot at a Walmart just outside Omaha.

The shooting occurred at the Irvington store a little before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the woman was involved in a dispute elsewhere in Omaha and it culminated in the parking lot. No arrests have been reported.

Police say the woman was sitting behind the wheel of her sport utility vehicle when she was shot. The SUV rolled forward until it struck a pickup truck. Police say she died about four hours later at a hospital.

She’s been identified as 21-year-old Kayviaun Nelson.