LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 27-year-old Lincoln woman is recovering falling and accidentally stabbing herself in the abdomen with a butcher knife.

Police say that the woman was walking in her kitchen while carrying the knife. Officer Katie Flood says she slipped on some water, fell and stabbed herself.

Flood says another woman in the house came to the stabbed woman’s aid when she heard her screaming.

The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

