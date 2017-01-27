Woman Convicted of Abandoning Dog that Died in Cage

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say the owner of a dog whose carcass was found inside a cage in Lincoln has pleaded no contest and been convicted.

22-year-old Leslie Byron could get probation or up to two years in prison when she’s sentenced in April for animal neglect or abandonment resulting in death.

The kennel and dog carcass were spotted March 1. Byron told investigators that she had trouble finding a place to live that would allow dogs, so she left the Labrador retriever, Diamond, in the kennel in some woods and would visit and feed her.

Byron says she got busy and didn’t visit Diamond for about three weeks and then discovered the dog had died.