Woman Charged With Food Stamp Fraud, Criminal Impersonation

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have charged a woman in Grand Island with fraudulently obtaining food stamp benefits and other counts.

43-year-old Juana Saquiche-Garcia pleaded not guilty Tuesday to fraudulently obtaining Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, five counts of criminal impersonation, and two counts of identity theft.

Prosecutors say the crimes took place between Jan. 1, 2012, and Dec. 21, 2016.

Saquiche-Garcia remains free after posting 10 percent of $10,000 bail.