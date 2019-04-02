Woman buys out closing Payless store to donate to Nebraska

HAYS, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas woman donated 204 pairs of shoes to Nebraska flood victims after buying all the remaining shoes at a Payless store that was closing.

The Hutch Post reports the shoes were part of a flood relief shipment taken to farmers in Nebraska by Fort Hays State’s agriculture sorority, Sigma Alpha, during the weekend.

Addy Tritt, a Fort Hays State graduate, said she wanted to help others because so many people have helped her in the past.

When the price at a Hays store dropped to $1 per pair, Tritt negotiated with the business to buy the remaining shoes for $100.

They included 162 pairs of baby shoes, two pairs of men’s shoes, and the rest were women’s shoes.

The retail price of the shoes would have been more than $6,000.