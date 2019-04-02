Panhandle Post

Woman buys out closing Payless store to donate to Nebraska

HAYS, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas woman donated 204 pairs of shoes to Nebraska flood victims after buying all the remaining shoes at a Payless store that was closing.

Addy Tritt, FHSU grad, stands in the Hays Payless with some of the shoes she bought for Nebraska flood victims.

The Hutch Post reports the shoes were part of a flood relief shipment taken to farmers in Nebraska by Fort Hays State’s agriculture sorority, Sigma Alpha, during the weekend.

Addy Tritt, a Fort Hays State graduate, said she wanted to help others because so many people have helped her in the past.

When the price at a Hays store dropped to $1 per pair, Tritt negotiated with the business to buy the remaining shoes for $100.

They included 162 pairs of baby shoes, two pairs of men’s shoes, and the rest were women’s shoes.

The retail price of the shoes would have been more than $6,000.

