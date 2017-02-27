Woman Accused Of Fraud While Manager Of Credit Union

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal authorities have accused a 44-year-old Scottsbluff woman of committing bank fraud while she was manager of a credit union.

The indictment filed last week lists six counts against Christine Darley, alleging fraud between August 2010 and June 12, 2012. She was manager of Panhandle Federal Credit Union at the time.

Court records don’t list an attorney who could comment for her. Attempts to reach Darley to comment were unsuccessful Monday.

The records say she took credit union money and deposited it into her accounts there and at a local bank. Prosecutors say her actions resulted in a loss to the credit union of more than $200,000.

Her initial court appearance is scheduled for March 10 at U.S. District Court in Lincoln.