Woman Accused of Breaking Leg of Infant Son gets Probation

RALSTON, Neb. (AP) — A 23-year-old Omaha woman accused of breaking one of her infant son’s legs has been given five years of probation.

Court records say Brittany Burgess was sentenced last week in Douglas County District Court. She’d pleaded guilty to a lesser child abuse charge after making an agreement with prosecutors.

Ralston police arrested Burgess last January. A court document says a hospital doctor told officers a bone in one of the boy’s lower legs was fractured more than once and was caused “by pushing down and twisting.”

The boy was 2 months old at the time. He and his older brother were placed in state custody.