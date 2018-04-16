WNCC’s Stand Down Returns To Scottsbluff For Fourth Straight Year For Veterans

For the fourth straight year, Scottsbluff will be hosting a Stand Down event for all area veterans.

“It says a lot about our community that they’re wanting to come back year after year to do this,” said Christine Wolf, Veterans Upward Bound program assistant at Western Nebraska Community College. “I’m very grateful for the people I get to work with and the organizations that show up to share their information.”

Scottsbluff Stand Down, which is hosted by WNCC’s Veterans Upward Bound program, the Nebraska Department of Labor, VetSet Nebraska, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, will be held Tuesday, April 24 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. , and Wednesday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be provided for all veterans on Wednesday .

The event will be located in the Plex in the John N. Harms Center on the WNCC Scottsbluff Campus.

This year, an evening session was added in an attempt to reach more veterans who would otherwise not be able to attend during the day.

“We had several people say last year, ‘You know I really wanted to come but I couldn’t get away from work,'” Wolf said. “So, we’re going to have everything set up beginning at 5 o’clock Tuesday evening. Hopefully we can make more contact with veterans and be able to provide services to them, as well.”

Between 30 and 40 agencies will attend Scottsbluff Stand Down to provide information on services available in the area for veterans and their families. Stand Down offers veterans an opportunity to understand all of the services available to them.

“There really is a huge amount of services that are offered here in the panhandle,” Wolf said. “This is the place we bring them all together and the vets can come and walk through and see what all they need.”