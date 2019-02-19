WNCC to host Alliance job & internship fair

ALLIANCE- The Career Pathways & Advising department at Western Nebraska Community College will be hosting a spring 2019 job and internship fair in the Community Room on the Alliance Campus Monday, February 25.



The event, which will be open to the community from 2 to 5 p.m., is expected to include about 15 businesses from throughout the Panhandle that are looking to fill positions around western Nebraska.

Those in the community searching for employment or interested in a new career path are encouraged to attend. The WNCC Spring 2019 Job & Internship Fair will also provide an opportunity for employers to meet with other businesses or network with a potential future workforce.

“We’re very excited to host a job and internship fair in Alliance and have heard from a number of businesses and students already planning to attend,” said WNCC Career Pathways Advisor Mai Lee Olsen. “From our conversations with area businesses, there is definitely a need in the area for educated and skilled workers, so our hope is this event helps to fill those voids.”



Additionally, those seeking employment are invited to attend a bootcamp on February 22 from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Community Room on the Alliance Campus. The bootcamp will cover interview techniques, cover letter and resume critiques, and other helpful resources to navigate the job market.

There is no charge to attend either the bootcamp or fair and no RSVP is required. For more information, contact Olsen at olsenm12@wncc.edu.